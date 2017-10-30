Each week, we’ll recap notable performances from local BYU, Utes, USU and SUU alumni in the NFL. Here’s what stood out from Week Eight of the 2017 NFL season:

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (Baltimore won, 40-0)

• Ravens safety Eric Weddle (Utah) had three tackles in all 66 defensive snaps.

• Dolphins LS John Denney (BYU) played nine special teams snaps.

Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills (Buffalo won, 34-14)

• Raiders LT Donald Penn (USU) played all 65 offensive snaps.

• Raiders CB Sean Smith (Utah) had two tackles and an assist in 29 defensive snaps.

• Raiders safety Keith McGill (Utah) played eight defensive snaps and 25 special teams snaps.

• Raiders LB James Cowser (SUU) had three tackles in seven defensive snaps and 25 special teams snaps.

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (Cincinnati won, 24-23)

• Bengals LB Nick Vigil (USU) had three tackles and one assist in all 74 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps.

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns (Minnesota won, 33-16)

• Browns safety Kai Nacua (BYU) played 18 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps.

• Browns DE Nate Orchard (Utah) played 46 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

• Browns CB Reggie Porter (Utah) played one defensive snap and five special teams snaps.

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (New Orleans won, 20-12)

• Saints safety Marcus Williams (Utah) had four tackles in all 67 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (New England won, 21-13)

• Chargers DT Tenny Palepoi (Utah) had a tackle and an assist in 23 defensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps.

• Chargers OT Sam Tevi (Utah) played seven special teams snaps.

• Chargers CB Michael Davis (BYU) returned two kicks for 36 yards and had one tackle in 22 special teams snaps.

• Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy (BYU) had six tackles in all 56 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps.

• Patriots LB Trevor Reilly (Utah) had one tackle in three defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia won, 33-10)

• 49ers guard Zane Beadles (Utah) played 51 offensive and three special teams snaps.

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets (Atlanta won, 25-20)

• Falcons DE Derrick Shelby (Utah) had one tackle and three assists in 22 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks (Seattle won, 41-38)

• Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner (USU) had eight tackles and four assists in all 71 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Carolina won, 17-3)

• Panthers DT Star Lotulelei (Utah) played 39 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.

• Panthers center Tyler Larsen (USU) played all 65 offensive snaps and three special teams snaps.

• Panthers LB Jared Norris (Utah) played 17 special teams snaps.

• Panthers WR Kaelin Clay (Utah) returned three punts for 22 yards in six offensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions (Pittsburgh won, 20-15)

• Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah (BYU) had one tackle in 47 defensive snaps.

• Lions safety Miles Killebrew (SUU) had two tackles in 17 defensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps.

• Lions CB Nevin Lawson (USU) had five tackles in 27 defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington (Dallas won, 33-19)

• Washington guard Tony Bergstrom (Utah) played four offensive snaps and one special teams snap.