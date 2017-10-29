(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Brayden El-Bakri (35) tackles San Jose State Sp... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) The BYU marching band and cheerleaders perform before the game against San Jose St... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) The BYU marching band and cheerleaders perform before the game against San Jose St... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU fans before the game against San Jose State at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) The BYU marching band and cheerleaders perform before the game against San Jose St... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU fans before the game against San Jose State at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) The BYU marching band performs before the game against San Jose State at LaVell Ed... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Brayden El-Bakri (35) tackles San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Rahshead Johnson (8) on the opening kick-off during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) The BYU marching band and cheerleaders perform before the game against San Jose State at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) The BYU marching band and cheerleaders perform before the game against San Jose State at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU fans before the game against San Jose State at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) The BYU marching band and cheerleaders perform before the game against San Jose State at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU fans before the game against San Jose State at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) The BYU marching band performs before the game against San Jose State at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU fans before the game against San Jose State at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU fans before the game against San Jose State at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) The BYU marching band performs before the game against San Jose State at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU fans before the game against San Jose State at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU fans before the game against San Jose State at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU fans before the game against San Jose State at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) looks to pass theball during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars tight end Matt Bushman (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars tight end Matt Bushman (89) celebrates with Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) after scoring a touchdown during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Ty Detmer talks with Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back KJ Hall (24) scores a touchdown past San Jose State Spartans cornerback Andre Chachere (21) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars tight end Matt Bushman (89) scores a touchdown past San Jose State Spartans safety Jonathan Lenard Jr. (27) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Ty Detmer talks with Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Brayden El-Bakri (35) celebrates after recovering the ball after tackling San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Rahshead Johnson (8) on the opening kick-off during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Brayden El-Bakri (35) tackles San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Rahshead Johnson (8) on the opening kick-off during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Brayden El-Bakri (35) tackles San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Rahshead Johnson (8) on the opening kick-off during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Brayden El-Bakri (35) recovers the ball after tackling San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Rahshead Johnson (8) on the opening kick-off during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Brayden El-Bakri (35) tackles San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Rahshead Johnson (8) on the opening kick-off during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Brayden El-Bakri (35) tackles San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Rahshead Johnson (8) on the opening kick-off during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and his players celebrate after targeting was not called on Brigham Young Cougars running back Brayden El-Bakri (35) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) celebrates with his teammates after targeting was not called on Brigham Young Cougars running back Brayden El-Bakri (35) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans quarterback Montel Aaron (7) throws the ball during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake argues a call during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Talon Shumway (21) runs past San Jose State Spartans safety Maurice McKnight (10) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans cornerback Dakari Monroe (19) intercepts the ball intended for Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Micah Simon (13) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back KJ Hall (24) scores a 75-yard touchdown past San Jose State Spartans cornerback Tre Webb (26) and San Jose State Spartans safety Ethan Aguayo (31) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Beau Tanner (33) can't make a catch while being covered by San Jose State Spartans cornerback Dakari Monroe (19) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws the ball during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Ula Tolutau (5) runs the ball during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans place kicker Bryce Crawford (38) kicks a field past Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (95) and Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi (90) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Micah Simon (13) makes a touchdown catch past San Jose State Spartans cornerback Andre Chachere (21) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back KJ Hall (24) celebrates his 75-yard touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Rickey Shumway (20) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Micah Simon (13) makes a touchdown catch past San Jose State Spartans cornerback Andre Chachere (21) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back KJ Hall (24) scores a 75-yard touchdown past San Jose State Spartans safety Maurice McKnight (10) and San Jose State Spartans cornerback Brandon Ezell (12) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Sione Takitaki (16) and Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Morgan Unga (51) sack San Jose State Spartans quarterback Montel Aaron (7) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars tight end Matt Bushman (89) runs past San Jose State Spartans safety Maurice McKnight (10) and San Jose State Spartans safety Ethan Aguayo (31) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) walks off of the field after the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. Brigham Young Cougars defeated San Jose State Spartan 41-20. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake walks off of the field after the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. Brigham Young Cougars defeated San Jose State Spartan 41-20. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and San Jose State Spartans embrace after the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. Brigham Young Cougars defeated San Jose State Spartan 41-20. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars sing after the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. Brigham Young Cougars defeated San Jose State Spartan 41-20. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) high fives fans after the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday, October 28, 2017. Brigham Young Cougars defeated San Jose State Spartan 41-20.