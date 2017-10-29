Boston • Tyler Toffoli scored off a faceoff — his second goal of the game — just before time expired in overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Jonathan Quick made 29 saves for the Kings, who are off to their best start in franchise history at 9-1-1.

Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins and Tuukka Rask, playing his first game after missing the previous three with a concussion sustained in practice, stopped 28 shots.

With 0.9 seconds left and the puck dropped for a faceoff, Anze Kopitar won the draw back to Toffoli, who unloaded a shot that beat Rask to the far post from the top of the right circle, stunning the Bruins and the TD Garden Crowd that seemed ready for a shootout.

The clock had been reset by the referees from 0.4 to 0.9 before the faceoff.

The Kings' celebration was delayed by a replay review, but they mobbed Toffoli after it counted.

Wild 2, Penguins 1

Mikko Koivu scored midway through the third period to lift Minnesota over Pittsburgh.

Daniel Winnik also scored for Minnesota and Devan Dubnyk made 29 saves. The Wild, winless in their first four one-goal games this season, have won three of four overall.

Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh, which is starting a five-game trip that includes a swing through Western Canada.

The Penguins have scored just six goals in four games, yet won two of those, both 2-1 in overtime.

On the winning goal, Kyle Quincey kept the puck in at the left point and zipped a pass across to Mike Reilly at the right wall. His wrist shot from the circle was deflected by Koivu between the pads of Matt Murray at 9:03.

Islanders 6, Predators 2

John Tavares scored a natural hat trick in the third period, leading New York over Nashville.

Jordan Eberle scored twice and Ryan Pulock had a goal for New York. Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier each had two assists to help the Islanders win for the fourth time in five games. Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves.

Filip Forsberg and Craig Smith scored for the Predators, who have lost three of four.

Avalanche 6, Blackhawks 3

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each had two goals and an assist as Colorado beat Chicago.

Jonathan Bernier had 39 saves and Sven Andrighetto and Rocco Grimaldi also scored for Colorado. The Avalanche rebounded from a 7-0 loss at Vegas the previous night to win for the second time in three games.

The Blackhawks have lost three in a row and are 1-4-1 in their last six games. They got goals from Ryan Hartman, Nick Schmaltz and Artem Anisimov, and Corey Crawford had seven saves in relief of Anton Forsberg.

Forsberg had 16 saves before being pulled after Colorado took a 5-0 lead on Andrighetto's goal at 6:44 of the second.

Red Wings 3, Panthers 2, SO

Gustav Nyquist scored the tying goal in the second period then got the winner in a shootout, lifting Detroit over Florida to snap a six-game skid.

Andreas Athanasiou also scored and Jimmy Howard stopped 44 shots for Detroit. Howard also was perfect in the shootout.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Evgenii Dadonov scored for the Panthers. James Reimer made 36 saves.

Nyquist beat Reimer in the third round of the shootout.

Flyers 4, Maple Leafs 2

Valtteri Filppula and Claude Giroux scored, Brian Elliott had 28 saves and Philadelphia beat Toronto.

Filppula made it 3-1 with his fifth goal in the second period, and Giroux made it 4-2 with his sixth goal four minutes later. Brandon Manning and Jakub Voracek also scored for the Flyers.

Philadelphia ended a two-game skid, while Toronto lost a second straight game for the first time this season.

Nazem Kadri scored twice for the 14th multigoal game of his career. Frederik Andersen, who entered 6-0-0 with a .923 save percentage in six career games against the Flyers, made 26 saves.

Ducks 4, Lightning 1

Rickard Rakell and Brandon Montour had rare power-play goals, John Gibson made 31 saves and Anaheim rebounded from a one-sided loss by beating Tampa Bay.

Anaheim entered with the NHL's second-worst power play, going 2 for 31 over their first nine games. The Ducks went 2 for 2 with the man advantage, while Tampa Bay's second-best unit in the NHL failed to score on four chances.

Rakell got his second goal midway through the third and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Ducks, who were beat 8-3 Thursday night at Florida. Ryan Getzlaf had three assists

Tampa Bay, which lost for just the second time in regulation (9-2-1), got a goal from Chris Kunitz. Backup goalie Peter Budaj stopped 17 shots in his second game of the season.

Sharks 3, Sabres 2

Logan Couture scored with 3:52 remaining in the third period, sending San Jose over Buffalo.

Joonas Donskoi and Chris Tierney also scored for the Sharks to back goalie Aaron Dell, who made 30 saves. San Jose went 3-2-0 on a five-game road trip and recorded its first regulation win in Buffalo since Dec. 2, 2005.

Ryan O'Reilly and Jason Pominville had goal for the Sabres, and Robin Lehner stopped 28 shots. Buffalo has lost two straight and is 1-3-1 at home.

Canadiens 5, Rangers 4

Phillip Danault scored twice and added two assists as last-place Montreal beat New York for its third victory of the season.

Paul Byron, Alex Galchenyuk and Max Pacioretty also scored for the Canadiens. Carey Price made 22 saves in the final game of Montreal's three-game homestand.

Pavel Buchnevich, Rick Nash, Mika Zibanejad and Brady Skjei scored for the Rangers in just their third away game of the season. Ondrej Pavelec stopped 38 of 43 shots in defeat.

Devils 4, Coyotes 3

Jesper Bratt's tiebreaking goal on a power play with 4:13 left sent New Jersey past winless Arizona, which became the second NHL team to start a season with 11 consecutive losses.

Taylor Hall scored twice and Bratt had two assists as New Jersey improved to 8-2-0 with its fifth win in six games. Brian Gibbons added a goal on a short-handed penalty shot for the Devils.

Cory Schneider made 34 saves after missing two games due to a lower-body injury and the birth of his daughter.

Arizona fell to 0-10-1 and joined the 1943-44 New York Rangers (0-11) as the only clubs in NHL history to open a season with 11 straight defeats.

Christian Fischer, Brendan Perlini and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes. Louis Domingue finished with 21 saves.

Blues 4, Blue Jackets 1

Jake Allen made 36 saves and Scottie Upshall had a goal and two assists as St. Louis beat Columbus.

Vladimir Sobotka, Joel Edmundson and Kyle Brodziak also scored for the Blues. Dmitrij Jaskin had two assists.

Matt Calvert scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots.