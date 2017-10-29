Cody Bellinger lined a go-ahead double in the ninth inning, four Dodgers pitchers combined on a two-hitter and Los Angeles rallied past the Houston Astros 6-2 Saturday night to tie the World Series at 2-all.

Joc Pederson homered to cap a five-run burst in the ninth, ensuring the Series will be decided next week at Dodger Stadium.

Next up is Game 5 on Sunday night at Minute Maid Park in a marquee matchup. Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw faces Dallas Keuchel in a rematch of the opener, won by the Dodgers.

Bellinger was 0 for 13 with eight strikeouts when he doubled and scored in the seventh to tie it at 1. Bellinger's tiebreaking hit in the ninth came off closer Ken Giles, who was booed off the mound.