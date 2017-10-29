Gainesville, Fla. • A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Florida is parting ways with coach Jim McElwain a day after a third consecutive loss and nearly a week after he said players and families had received death threats.

The person says the parties are negotiating McElwain's $12.5 million buyout. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Sunday because the school hasn't made the move official.

Florida (3-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference), which is still paying former coach Will Muschamp, would like to significantly reduce McElwain's sum and could use his actions over the last week as leverage.