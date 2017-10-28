Greeley, Colo • Patrick Tyler threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and Southern Utah took advantage of two first-quarter fumbles on its way to a 27-14 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Tyler was 21-of-31 passing for 294 yards with an interception for the Thunderbirds (6-2, 4-1 Big Sky), who won their fourth straight. He ran 31 yards for the game's first score, and Jay Green rushed 2 yards for a 13-0 lead, both drives beginning after Bears fumbles.

Tyler threw 9 yards to Logan Parker for a 20-7 halftime lead and 13 yards to Cameron Chambers for the Thunderbirds’ final score. James Felila ran for 126 yards.