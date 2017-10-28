Utah All-America gymnast Sabrina Schwab announced her retirement on Friday for medical reasons, the Red Rocks announced.

Schwab, the 2016 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, missed all but two meets last season with an injury. A junior academically, she has been placed on a medical scholarship.

Schwab was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week four times in 2016, hitting all 26 of her routines and winning three event titles. The Texas native earned second-team All-America honors on the uneven bars at the 2016 NCAA Championships. Last year as a sophomore, Schwab competed in the all-around in Utah’s first two meets before her injury without a fall.

Volleyball

Oregon State 3, Utah 1 • At Corvallis, Ore., the No. 12-ranked Utah volleyball team lost 16-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20 to Oregon State at Gill Coliseum. The loss is Utah’s third straight after opening Pac-12 play with a 7-1 record. Adora Anae led the Utes with 13 kills and 13 digs.



San Diego 3, BYU 1 • At Provo, Cosy Burnett had 15 kills for the Cougars in a 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16 loss to the Toreos.



Women’s soccer

Boise State 2, Utah State 1 • At Logan, Ashley Cardozo scored as the Aggies finished the season 9-7-3 overall and 4-5-2 in the Mountain West.

Weber State 1, Idaho State 1 • At Pocatello, Idaho, Morgan Quarnberg scored as the Wildcats finished the season 3-12-3 overall and 2-5-3 in the Big Sky.

Men’s soccer

Utah Valley 3, UNLV 2 • At Las Vegas, Blake Frischknecht, Karson Payton and Paul Hoffmeister scored for the Wolverines (6-8-2, 3-3-2 WAC), who are unbeaten in four matches.



Cross Country