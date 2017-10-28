The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded for Buffalo Bills nose tackle Marcell Dareus, beefing up the middle part of one of the NFL's best defenses.

The Jaguars (4-3) sent a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft to the Bills (4-2) in exchange for the 330-pound run-stopper.

Jacksonville ranks sixth in total defense and second in passing defense, but 31st against the run. Dareus, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and the third overall pick in the 2011 draft, should help bolster the middle of Jacksonville's line.