Stanford went for it on fourth-and-10 on the Oregon State 40 with 2:19 left in the game and Chryst hit Kaden Smith with a 25-yard pass to keep the drive alive. After Chryst found Arcega-Whiteside in the end zone, the 2-point conversion failed but Stanford intercepted Oregon State quarterback Darell Garretson's hurl with 3 seconds left to end it.