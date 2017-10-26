FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, Martina Hingis, of Switzerland, kisses the women's doubles championship trophy next to partner Chan Yung-Jan, of Taiwan, not pictured, after beating Katerina Siniakova, of Czech Republic, and Lucie Hradecka, of the Czech Republic, in the women's doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. Martina Hingis announced Thursday, Oct. 26 that she will retire from tennis for the third time in her career at the end of the ongoing WTA Finals. The Swiss initially confirmed the news on Twitter and Facebook after winning her quarterfinal doubles match.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)