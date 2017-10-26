Peters is one of the best defensive players on one of the NFL's best teams. He tied for the league lead with eight interceptions in 2015, was named to the Pro Bowl following each of his first two seasons, is a young star at one of most demanding and isolated positions on the field. He also has a history of volatility: Three years before television cameras caught Peters screaming at fans and, a week later, his defensive coordinator, Peters was kicked off the University of Washington football team for a pattern of explosive behavior.