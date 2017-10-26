Former Guatemalan judge Hector Trujillo leaves Brooklyn federal court after pleading guilty in New York. Trujillo, a former judge who led Guatemala's soccer federation, is set to be the first person sentenced in the U.S. in the world soccer scandal. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 25, in federal court in the Brooklyn Borough of New York. Trujillo pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy in June. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)