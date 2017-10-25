"I've got to raise my game for sure," said Ligety, who has a giant slalom gold from the 2014 Sochi Games to go with the combined crown he captured at the 2006 Turin Olympics. "When I was winning races a couple of years ago, that's the level these guys have surpassed. I have to go beyond what I've done in the past. That's good the sport is evolving and getting better. That's definitely an inspiration to me, to push myself even harder, to try and figure out ways to get faster.