The Utes generally have thrived, though, led by an AD who blended into Salt Lake City as an Irish-Catholic Democrat from New Jersey, with an accent that once made his Granger High School basketball players have trouble understanding him during timeouts. They’ve enjoyed national success in football, basketball, skiing and several women’s sports, notably gymnastics. “He’s definitely left a mark on the department and has done a phenomenal job for the school, Whittingham said. “He’s just been a great leader.”