The bigger issue is that there are so many college football games on TV that they can’t all be good, particularly this late in the season. This weekend, there are 38 games scheduled on “national” television outlets ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ABC, CBS, CBSSN, Fox, FS1, NBC, BTN, SECN, ACCN, P12N — and some of them are of zero interest to anyone who isn’t a huge fan of one of the schools involved.