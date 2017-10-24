It has been over a year since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick drew national attention for sitting, and later kneeling, as the national anthem played before football games in protest of racial inequalities in America, and specifically the treatment of black people by police. While Kaepernick is now out of the NFL — and considering legal action against the league — hundreds of athletes have joined in the protest. Last month, president Donald Trump called for players to stand during the anthem or for owners to fire them.