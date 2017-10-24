That’s what good coaches always do when their teams are losing with games yet to play. They count on underachievement as a reliable, correctable bit of optimism for the weeks ahead. They must and will improve, because they can. What are the options, really? Shouting that they did a lousy job recruiting, that their players are inept, that their fates are sealed, that their teams really aren’t the equal of the outfits that are beating them?