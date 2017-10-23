Each week, we’ll recap notable performances from local BYU, Utes, USU and SUU alumni in the NFL. Here’s what stood out from Week Seven of the 2017 NFL season:
Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (Oakland won, 31-30)
• Chiefs QB Alex Smith (Utah) completed 25 of 36 pass attempts for three touchdowns, had one rushing attempt for zero yards and recovered a fumble in all 62 offensive snaps.
• Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (BYU) had six tackles and three assists in 80 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.
• Raiders LT Donald Penn (USU) played all 82 offensive snaps.
* Raiders CB Sean Smith (Utah) had one tackle in 19 defensive snaps.
• Raiders safety Keith McGill (Utah) had one tackle in seven defensive snaps and 25 special teams snaps.
• Raiders LB James Cowser (SUU) played three defensive snaps and 25 special teams snaps.
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (Los Angeles won, 33-0)
• Cardinals RB Kerwynn Williams (USU) had two receptions for 27 yards, two kick returns for 46 yards and one punt return for nine yards in 14 offensive snaps and nine special teams snaps.
• Rams CB Dominique Hatfield (Utah) played five defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps.
Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota won, 24-16)
• Ravens safety Eric Weddle (Utah) had two tackles and an assist in all 66 defensive snaps.
• Ravens DE Bronson Kaufusi (BYU) had two tackle assists in five defensive snaps and one special teams snap.
• Ravens OG Tony Bergstrom (Utah) played four special teams snaps.
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (Miami won, 31-28)
• Dolphins LS John Denney (BYU) played 11 special teams snaps.
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (New Orleans won, 26-17)
• Saints safety Marcus Williams (Utah) had a tackle in 54 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
• Packers LB Kyler Fackrell (USU) had a tackle and an assist in 26 defensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps.
• Packers safety Marwin Evans (USU) had two tackle assists in 13 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps.
• Packers RB Jamaal Williams (BYU) had one tackle in 11 special teams snaps.
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (Tennessee won, 12-9)
• Titans CB LeShaun Sims (SUU) had four tackles in 29 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps.
• Titans CB Brice McCain (Utah) played 19 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps.
• Browns DE Nate Orchard (Utah) had one tackle assist in 19 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps.
• Browns safety Kai Nacua (BYU) played 12 special teams snaps.
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears (Chicago won, 17-3)
• Panthers DT Star Lotulelei (Utah) had one tackle in 20 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps.
• Panthers LB Jared Norris (Utah) played 17 special teams snaps.
• Panthers center Tyler Larsen (USU) played 57 offensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (Dallas won, 40-10)
• 49ers guard Zane Beadles (Utah) played 14 offensive snaps and two special teams snaps.
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (Los Angeles won, 21-0)
• Broncos LT Garett Bolles (Utah) played all 64 offensive snaps.
• Broncos RB Devontae Booker (Utah) had two rushing attempts for six yards and three receptions for 22 yards in 11 offensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps.
• Chargers DT Tenny Palepoi (Utah) had a tackle in 26 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps.
• Chargers CB Michael Davis (BYU) had three tackles in 20 special teams snaps.
• Chargers OT Sam Tevi (Utah) played one offensive snap and three special teams snaps.
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (Pittsburgh won, 29-14)
• Bengals LB Nick Vigil (USU) had three tackles and five assists in 68 defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.
Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants (Seattle won, 24-7)
• Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner (USU) had six tackles and two assists in all 59 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps.
Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots (New England won, 23-7)
• Falcons DE Derrick Shelby (Utah) had a tackle and an assist in 30 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps.
• Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy (BYU) had seven tackles in 52 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.