What’s the solution? As much as everyone welcomed back Detmer, envisioning the BYU passing offense of old, throwing the football is not a novelty anymore. BYU has lost the advantage it once exploited. After dismissing the idea of Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo bringing his option offense to Provo when he interviewed for the job after Bronco Mendenhall went to Virginia, I’m now convinced that doing something radically different would have been the answer for BYU.