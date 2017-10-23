RSL’s 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City at Rio Tinto Stadium failed to propel the team into the Major League Soccer playoffs. For 18 minutes, in two segments, scores around the league projected RSL into postseason play. But the necessary help did not fully materialize as San Jose rallied to edge Minnesota United and claim the Western Conference’s last spot. And even if the Earthquakes had lost, FC Dallas would have done so by defeating the Los Angeles Galaxy.