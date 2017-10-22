The Eagles took a 14-0 lead on a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Sam McPherson in the first quarter and, after Jay Green's 1-yard scoring run and Parker's 2-point conversion run, Dre Dorton returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards to make it 21-8 with 5:12 left in the first half. Felila had an 8-yard TD run before the half, Measom added an 8-yard scoring reception in the third and Manny Berz hit a 43-yard field goal to make it 25-21 going into the fourth.