Bortles led Jacksonville to scores on their first two possessions — getting a 1-yard run from Chris Ivory to cap the first and finishing the second with a nifty 5-yard TD pass to Marcedes Lewis — for a 14-0 lead. He set up new kicker Josh Lambo for two second-quarter field goals to make it 20-0, and Yeldon's 58-yard TD run late in the third quarter sealed it.