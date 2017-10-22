Hamilton has rarely even been challenged here. He has never started in Austin from lower than No. 2, he passed Vettel to win in 2012 and has crushed his competition the last three years. None of the wins was more emphatic than 2015 when he chased down teammate Nico Rosberg to clinch his third championship. Last year, the U.S. Grand Prix began a late-season charge that ultimately fell short as Rosberg won the title.