INJURED KICKER: The Cowboys lost kicker Dan Bailey to a right groin injury in the first half, forcing coach Jason Garrett to scramble a bit. Dallas went for the 2-point conversion following their first TD after Bailey's injury and couldn't convert. Safety Jeff Heath handled the kickoff duties after that and reached the goal line on his first kick. Heath got his shot at extra points in the second half and made two out of three. Heath is the first non-kicker or punter to make multiple extra points in a game since former Houston linebacker and current Packers GM Ted Thompson made four in 1980.