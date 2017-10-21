The legislative audit suggested a $5 million upgrade to the bobsled track retaining walls at the Olympic Park and another $2.3 million in new asphalt and guardrails in the canyon above Park City. The Oval is in need of a roof replacement, which is estimated to cost $1.75 million and a new boiler and chiller replacement at the Oval could cost just over $1 million. Soldier Hollow’s estimated costs in upgrades (new water system and snow-making machines) hover just below $1 million.