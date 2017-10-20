Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov led the pairs after a short program highlighted by a high triple twist lift and her light landing of a triple loop throw. Compatriots Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov, the 2014 Olympic silver winners, were five points behind after she fell on the side-by-side triple toeloop. Italy's Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek were in third.