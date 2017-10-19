“I am one of the positive guys on the team, so for me I am excited to come every day,” Pau’u said. “The passion is still there, but I feel like it is not quite [as intense] as it was at the beginning of the season. So it will mean the world to change this whole thing around and have the guys say, ‘We are not really as bad as everyone thinks we are, at 1-6.’ I feel like if we win this game, things are going to start flying for us. And that comes down to us doing our assignments.”