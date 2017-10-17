Altuve made a diving backhand stop on Didi Gregorius' third-inning grounder, and the All-Star second baseman threw to first baseman Marwin Gonzalez, who did a split to catch the ball. Umpire Chris Guccione ruled Gregorius safe, which would have given the Yankees two on with one out, but the call was overturned on a video review. Altuve also made a fine shuffle pass to Harris covering first for the final out of the fourth after Gregorius' hard grounder off Gonzalez's glove.