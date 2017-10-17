Sitake was asked about the skid, asked about injuries, asked about defensive and offensive failings, asked about attitude, asked about roles of coaches, asked, essentially, about reasons for getting up in the morning, how he was getting by, how he was holding up. At one point he was asked, in so many words, if he, in his most mournful moments, had reached out for help from people on the outside — just as a means of, you know, going on.