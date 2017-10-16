The possibility of another Olympics bid in the Beehive State could be on the horizon.
On Monday, a group featuring state-elected officials as well as business and community leaders alike announced the formation of an official Olympic/Paralympic Exploratory Committee (OEC), which will serve as a likely step toward launching a bid for another Olympic Winter Games in Utah.
The OEC will provide its recommendation to its board by Feb. 1, 2018.
“Salt Lake City and the entire state of Utah set a very high standard for hosting the Olympic Winter Games in 2002,” said Gov. Gary R. Herbert in a press release. “Since then, Utah has continued to expand and grow our presence in the worldwide sports community. We see this as the right time to explore the possibility of hosting the world again.”
The OEC will be co-chaired by Utah Senate president Wayne Niederhauser, Utah Sports Commission president and CEO Jeff Robbins and Fraser Bullock, who served as chief operating officer of the Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the 2002 Olympic Games held in Utah.
Additionally, Mike Plant (U.S. Speedskating Association president) and Dexter Paine (chairman of U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association) will serve as vice-chairs on the committee. Additional members of the OEC are scheduled to be unveiled at a press conference on Thursday.
The United States Olympic Committee announced on Friday its desire to bid for an upcoming Winter Olympics. The likeliest targets are 2026 or 2030. USOC board members recently discussed the possibility of either cycle. Should a bid be decided upon, it would need to be submitted by next March. Salt Lake City, the Reno-Tahoe area and Denver have all voiced a desire to potentially be the name attached to that bid.
The newly-established OEC will explore whether or not the state should submit its own bid.
Innsbruck, Austria, which was considered to be a potential host for the 2026 Games, is now expected to drop plans for a bid after residents of the province voted overwhelmingly “no” on the idea in a referendum.
Does that make a clearer path for the USOC, and potentially, Utah?
At last month’s Olympic Media Summit in Park City, USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said the committee was grateful to have multiple U.S. cities expressing interest in perhaps supporting and launching their own bid.
“As to who might have a leg up in that competition,” Blackmun said, “we honestly haven’t evaluated or assessed it at all.”
Since the 2002 Olympics, Utah has maintained its Olympic legacy, continuing to host annual World Cup and World Championship events in winter sports, both in the Salt Lake Valley and Park City.
“In 2012, an exploratory report was commissioned to determine if hosting the Olympic Winter Games a second time was something we should seriously consider,” Niederhauser said in the release. “The results were pretty clear: Utah is ready, willing and able to host.”