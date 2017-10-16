Each week, we’ll recap notable performances from local BYU, Utes, USU and SUU alumni in the NFL. Here’s what stood out from Week Six of the 2017 NFL season:
Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers (Philadelphia won 28-23)
• Panthers DT Star Lotulelei (Utah) had one tackle assist in 42 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps.
• Panthers center Tyler Larsen (USU) played all 82 offensive snaps.
• Panthers LB Jared Norris (Utah) played 21 special teams snaps.
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (Houston won 33-17)
• Browns DE Nate Orchard (Utah) had a tackle assist in 33 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps.
• Browns safety Kai Nacua (BYU) played 11 special teams snaps.
San Francisco at Washington (Washington won 26-24)
• 49ers guard Zane Beadles (Utah) played five special teams snaps.
• 49ers LB Pita Taumoepenu (Utah) played 12 special teams snaps.
Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons (Miami won 20-17)
• Dolphins LS John Denney (BYU) played six special teams snaps.
• Falcons DE Derrick Shelby (Utah) had a tackle and three assists in 29 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps.
Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens (Chicago won 27-24)
• Ravens safety Eric Weddle (Utah) had five tackles and a forced fumble in all 80 defensive snaps.
• Ravens guard Tony Bergstrom (Utah) played four special teams snaps.
• Ravens DE Bronson Kaufusi (BYU) had a tackle and an assist in five defensive snaps and six special teams snaps.
New England Patriots at New York Jets (New England won 24-17)
• Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy (BYU) had two sacks, six tackles and an assist in 65 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps.
Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints (New Orleans won 52-38)
• Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah (BYU) had a tackle, an assist and a fumble recovery in 42 defensive snaps.
• Lions safety Miles Killebrew (SUU) had a tackle, an assist and a forced fumble in 27 defensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps.
• Lions CB Nevin Lawson (USU) had two tackles and an assist in 43 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps.
• Saints safety Marcus Williams (Utah) had five tackles and an assist in 80 defensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps.
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota won 23-10)
• Packers LB Kyler Fackrell (USU) had a tackle and an assist in 31 defensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.
• Packers safety Marwin Evans (USU) had a tackle in 15 defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps.
• Packers RB Jamaal Williams (BYU) played nine special teams snaps.
Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars (Los Angeles won 27-17)
• Rams CB Dominique Hatfield (Utah) played one defensive snap and 23 special teams snaps.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals (Arizona won 38-33)
• Buccaneers DT Sealver Siliga (Utah) played 12 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
• Cardinals RB Kerwynn Williams (USU) had three carries for 14 yards and returned one kick for 28 yards in four offensive snaps and nine special teams snaps.
Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders (Los Angeles won 17-16)
• Raiders LT Donald Penn (USU) played all 58 offensive snaps.
• Raiders safety Keith McGill (Utah) had one tackle in 12 defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps.
• Raiders LB James Cowser (SUU) had a tackle assist in seven defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps.
• Chargers DT Tenny Palepoi (Utah) had a tackle in 12 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
• Chargers OT Sam Tevi (Utah) played four special teams snaps.
• Chargers CB Michael Davis (BYU) had a tackle in 18 special teams snaps.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (Pittsburgh won 19-13)
• Chiefs QB Alex Smith (Utah) completed 19 of 34 pass attempts for 252 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also had two carries for -2 yards in all 54 offensive snaps.
• Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (BYU) had four tackles and four assists in 62 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.
• Steelers CB Brian Allen (Utah) played three special teams snaps.
New York Giants at Denver Broncos (New York won 23-10)
• Broncos LT Garett Bolles (Utah) played all 81 offensive snaps and four special teams snaps.
• Broncos RB Devontae Booker (Utah) had one carry for two yards and had four receptions for 78 yards in 23 offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps.
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (Monday Night Football)
• Colts RB Robert Turbin (USU)
• Titans CB LeShaun Sims (SUU)
• Titans CB Brice McCain (Utah)