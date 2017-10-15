Utah has dropped out of the Amway Coaches Poll after a failed two-point conversion attempt resulted in a 28-27 loss to USC Saturday night.
The Trojans moved up three spots after beating the Utes, from No. 13 to No. 10 in the poll.
The top five of the rankings shifted after multiple high-profile losses. Alabama remained at No. 1, Penn State moved up one spot to No. 2, Georgia moved up two spots to No. 3, TCU moved up three spots to No. 4 and Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 5.
Following USC, Washington is the next highest ranked Pac-12 team, plummeting eight spots to No. 12 after an upset loss to Arizona State.
Washington State also dropped dramatically after a Friday night loss to Cal, slipping nine spots to No. 18.
Stanford rounded out the Pac-12 presence after a 49-7 rout over Oregon, the Cardinal moving up three spots to No. 22.
Clemson and Auburn were among the biggest fallers, dropping from No. 2 to No. 8 and from No. 11 to No. 21 after losses to Syracuse and LSU, respectively.
LSU, Texas A&M and West Virginia all received significant boosts, moving up from unranked to No. 25, No. 24 and No. 23 after a chaotic week in college football.