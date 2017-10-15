Detroit (3-3) scored four straight TDs, including one on a punt return by Jamal Agnew and another on A'Shawn Robinson's close-range interception near the Saints goal line, in less than 15 minutes off the game clock to pull as close as 45-38 with 6:41 to go. But after Agnew muffed a punt and barely got it out of the end zone, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan scored on virtually the same type of play as Robinson when he got his hand on Matt Stafford's pass from the end zone.