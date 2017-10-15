“Right now, our backs are against the wall,” said quarterback Tanner Mangum, who was relieved late by freshman Joe Critchlow for the second-straight game. “We need to go on a run right now, and we are up to the challenge. We have to give it everything, give it our absolute all — all our heart, all our effort. We have to come back on Monday and go hard because we know we have a fight ahead of us. There is no other option other than getting back to work and to keep fighting.”