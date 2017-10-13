“I don’t know how anyone could ever say lack of desire. I think that’s a terrible statement. It really is,” Arena said. “This is a group of guys with a lot of character. They came into 2017 with not the odds in their favor to qualify. It took a lot of hard work to get to where the program got at the end where we could have qualified. So to say a lack of desire I think is insane. You hear that. You hear all the stupid stuff days after, but for whatever reason we played very poorly in the first half against Trinidad, and it cost us.”