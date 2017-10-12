The offense stalled for the next four innings, leaving Strasburg no margin for error. But he didn't waver. He put up zeros, seemingly getting better the deeper he went, until Taylor picked him up. Five years to the day Werth provided the first unforgettable playoff moment in Nationals history with a walk-off home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012, Strasburg and Taylor, two members of the Nationals' 2009 draft class, partnered to force another Game 5 with their own memorable performances. The ending to this chapter is unknown, but this much is certain: The Nationals lived to see another day.