The Beavers went 2-10, 4-8 and 1-5 overall in Andersen’s tenure, including 3-18 in Pac-12 play. OSU went winless in conference games in 2015, but posted three wins last season, including a convincing victory over Oregon in the Civil War. But the momentum didn’t carry over into this season, with Oregon State’s only victory requiring a late rally against FCS member Portland State. The Beavers lost 38-10 at USC in Andersen’s final game.