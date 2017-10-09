Each week, we’ll recap notable performances from local BYU, Utes, USU and SUU alumni in the NFL. Here’s what stood out from Week Five of the 2017 NFL season:
New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (New England won, 19-14)
• Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy (BYU) had half of a sack, five tackles and two assists in 66 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins (Miami won, 16-10)
• Titans CB LeShaun Sims (SUU) had two tackles in 32 defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps.
• Titans CB Brice McCain (Utah) played one defensive snap and 12 special teams snaps.
• Dolphins LS John Denney (BYU) played 12 special teams snaps.
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions (Carolina won, 27-24)
• Panthers DT Star Lotulelei (Utah) had a tackle and an assist in 42 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps.
• Panthers LB Jared Norris (Utah) had a tackle in 19 special teams snaps.
• Panthers center Tyler Larsen (USU) played all 66 offensive snaps.
• Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah (BYU) had a sack and two tackles in 35 defensive snaps.
• Lions CB Nevin Lawson (USU) had two tackles and an assist in 42 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps.
• Lions safety Miles Killebrew (SUU) had a tackle and an assist in 35 defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.
San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts (Indianapolis won, 26-23)
• 49ers guard Zane Beadles (Utah) played five special teams snaps.
• 49ers DE Pita Taumoepenu (Utah) played 16 special teams snaps.
• Colts RB Robert Turbin (USU) had four carries for six yards and two catches for 13 yards in 21 offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (New York won, 17-14)
• Browns DE Nate Orchard (Utah) had a tackle and an assist in 22 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
• Browns safety Kai Nacua (BYU) played six special teams snaps.
• Browns CB Reggie Porter (Utah) played six special teams snaps.
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (Cincinnati won 20-16)
• Bengals LB Nick Vigil (USU) had four tackles and five assists in all 70 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.
• Bills WR Kaelin Clay (Utah) had one carry for no gain in 41 offensive snaps.
Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia won 34-7)
• Cardinals RB Kerwynn Williams (USU) had three carries for -2 yards, four kick returns for 74 yards and one punt return for seven yards in five offensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps.
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants (Los Angeles won, 27-22)
• Chargers DT Tenny Palepoi (Utah) played 11 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
• Chargers CB Michael Davis (BYU) had one tackle in four defensive snaps and 27 special teams snaps.
• Chargers OT Sam Tevi (Utah) played five special teams snaps.
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (Seattle won, 16-10)
• Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner (USU) had eight tackles in all 74 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
• Rams CB Dominique Hatfield (Utah) played 15 special teams snaps.
Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders (Baltimore won, 30-17)
• Ravens safety Eric Weddle (Utah) had four tackles and three assists in all 56 defensive snaps
• Raiders LT Donald Penn (USU) played all 56 offensive snaps.
• Raiders safety Keith McGill (Utah) played six defensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.
• Raiders CB Sean Smith (Utah) had three tackles and an assist in 62 defensive snaps.
• Raiders LB James Cowser (SUU) had two tackle, an assist and a forced fumble in 14 defensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (Green Bay won, 35-31)
• Packers RB Devante Mays (USU) played eight special teams snaps.
• Packers LB Kyler Fackrell (USU) played 25 defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps.
• Packers RB Jamaal Williams (BYU) had one carry for one yard in two offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.
* Packers safety Marwin Evans (USU) played three defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps.
Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans (Kansas City won, 42-34)
• Chiefs QB Alex Smith (Utah) completed 29 of 37 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns. He also had five carries for 19 yards in all 77 offensive snaps.
• Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (BYU) had half of a sack, four tackles and two assists in 63 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.