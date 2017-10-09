Jazz coach Quin Snyder will find ways to account for Exum’s absence, but the player will be missed. And it’s just another harsh turn of events for Exum, who has worked hard to come back from his previous injury and establish himself in the NBA. And while his contract guarantees that he’ll be paid this season, the injury comes at a time when he needed to improve his marketability for the sake of his career. He won’t have that opportunity now.