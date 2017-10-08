So far, the investigation has led to charges against assistant coaches at Arizona (Emmanual Richardson), Oklahoma State (LaMont Evans), Auburn (Chuck Person), and the University of Southern California (Tony Bland). The indictments also allege a scheme by an Adidas executive, Jim Gatto, to pay about $100,000 to the family of an unnamed prospect for his commitment to a university that, while not specified in the complaint, matches a description of the University of Louisville, which last year entered into a $160 million deal with Adidas.