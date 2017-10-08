The Real Monarchs clinched the best record in the USL regular season on Saturday in Sandy.
With 8,402 in attendance at Rio Tinto Stadium, the Monarchs got an early goal from midfielder Sebastian Velasquez and held on for a 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2.
That result alone would have sealed the regular season title, but the Monarchs (19-5-7, 64 points) clinched the championship when San Antonio FC tied the Tampa Bay Rowdies 1-1 in a game that finished near the 70th minute of the match in Sandy.
The Monarchs went down to 10 men in the 76th minute when defender Demar Phillips — on loan from Real Salt Lake — was sent off after a foul near the sideline. The Monarchs held on to earn the point, though, and celebrated the championship on the field with their supporters after the match.
The Monarchs will remain at home to close out the regular season on Oct. 14 when they play host to LA Galaxy II with kickoff set for 7 p.m. from Rio Tinto Stadium.