Maddon made several changes to his Game 2 lineup, while Baker watched his team manage only two singles in Game 1 and didn’t alter a thing for Game 2. “You don’t do it just to be doing it,” Baker said. He added: “On some days, when the pitcher’s on, you can put Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, all of them out there, and he’s still going to get them out.”