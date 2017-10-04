“Getting back to sliding will be somewhat therapeutic,” said U.S. push athlete Chris Fogt, who won a four-man bronze with Holcomb at the Sochi Games. “It’s what we do. When I came into the sport, Holcomb was USA-1, the guy you wanted to be with, the guy you wanted to slide with, the guy you wanted to be like. Now that he has passed the torch, too soon, it’s still our job to carry on that legacy. So the best thing we can do is slide and win.”