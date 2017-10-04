Salt Lake City made the shortlist of potential 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities for the North America bid.
The United Bid Committee released a list of 32 possible official host cities Wednesday, whittled down from the original 41 that submitted bids to host World Cup matches.
“The 32 cities that we have identified as potential host cities, on their own and together, are prepared to welcome soccer fans from around the world,” Executive Director of the United Bid Committee John Kristick said in a release. “They are more than capable of helping fulfill the shared vision and ambition of FIFA, and the United Bid in shaping the future of soccer in North America.”
Salt Lake City is up against many larger cities, and Rice-Eccles Stadium, where any Salt Lake City matches would be played, is the smallest American venue chosen by the United Bid Committee. But SLC has experience hosting global events, most notably the 2002 Winter Olympics.
Representatives of each of the 32 cities that made it past the first cut will meet with the United Bid Committee in Houston for a working session Nov. 13.
The committee must submit its final bid to FIFA by March 16, at which time it expects 20 to 25 cities to be included in the proposal.
Cities that aren’t chosen to host matches still can be in the running to serve as team base camps or host other World Cup-related events.
POTENTIAL HOST CITIES
Canada • Edmonton, Alberta; Montréal, Québec; Toronto, Ontario; Vancouver, British Columbia
Mexico • Guadalajara, Jalisco; Mexico City, Mexico; Monterrey, Nuevo León
United States • Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Charlotte; Cincinnati; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Detroit; Houston; Kansas City, Mo.; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Miami; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tenn.; New York; Orlando, Fla.; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Salt Lake City; San Francisco; Seattle; Tampa; Washington