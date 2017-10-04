Provo • The early signing period for college basketball is still more than a month away, but on Tuesday BYU coach Dave Rose received a commitment from high-scoring Timpview High guard Hunter Erickson.
The 6-foot-3 Erickson wrote on Twitter that he was “very excited” to announce that he has committed to the Cougars.
Erickson is the No. 5 basketball recruit in the state according to 247sports.com and the No. 89 shooting guard in the nation.
He averaged 22 points per game for coach Kevin Santiago at Timpview last season as the T-birds went 18-5 and were eliminated by a buzzer-beating shot by Highland guard Liki Makaui.