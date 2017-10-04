Michael Swisher still remembers the first time he witnessed his fellow University of Utah students roar during the “third-down jump” during a football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The senior now hopes some of that enthusiasm will carry over to his team.
Swisher was one of 33 U. of U. students named to the school’s new varsity esports team — the first college-sponsored competitive video gaming team among the Power Five athletic conferences.
“It’s an incredible situation for us,” Swisher said Wednesday as officials unveiled the roster for their inaugural season. “I can’t wait to work with all my teammates, to bridge that gap with mainstream sports and esports.”
Students had to compete for a roster spot during a four-week tryout period. The 33 gamers named to the team each will receive a $1,000 scholarship and now will compete against top-level teams from around the country.
“We’d like to think we’ve built a pretty world-class team,” said Angie Klingsieck, the Utah Esports’ community manager. “… We’re a model for other collegiate organizations around the U.S.”
The team’s gamers will compete in for different games over the course of their seasons: the first-person shooter “Overwatch”; the popular fantasy game “League of Legends”; “Rocket League,” which blends soccer and automobiles; and the card game “Hearthstone”.
“I’m so proud of these players for making this happen and being willing to represent the University of Utah on our first varsity esports team,” A.J. Dimick, Utah Esports’ director of operations, said in a news release. “They are great players and will compete on a high level from Day 1, but they are also great students and great ambassadors for the U as we open a new chapter of college sports.”