Kamas • Arizona’s amateur golfers rallied in the sunshine but couldn’t prevent Utah from winning the annual matches with a record point total that was compiled mostly in the snow.
The host team won the Arizona/Utah Shootout with 51½ points to Arizona’s 20 ½ points at Tuhaye Golf Club.
The previous record was 49½ points in 2013. Utah has won every Shootout in this decade, except for a tie in 2012, and now holds an 18-8-1 lead in the series.
Monday’s scheduled 36-hole competition was reduced to 18 holes, with individual and four-ball matches held in conjunction. Utah took victories of 30-6 in individual play and 15-3 in four-ball matches for a 45-9 advantage. Arizona countered Tuesday with an 11½ to 6½ edge in foursomes (alternate shot).
Snow fell during most of Monday’s round, but play was interrupted only briefly, while the temperature remained in the 30s. Tuesday’s conditions were pleasant — in the 50s.
“It’s unfortunate we had all the snow because it’s such a great venue to play,” Utah captain Kurt Bernhisel said. “We had an advantage.”
Each team included two women, two seniors and eight at-large players. Darrin Overson was Utah’s top performer with 8.5 of a possible 9 points. Denny Job contributed 7.5 points and women’s players Kelsey Chugg and Sue Nyhus both earned seven points.
Utah’s other golfers were seniors Pat Murphy and Randy Hicken and at-large players David Jennings, Cameron Crawford, Ryan Brimley, Reed Nielsen, Dan Horner and Kurt Owen.