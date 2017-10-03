Each week, we’ll recap notable performances from local BYU, Utes, USU and SUU alumni in the NFL. Here’s what stood out from Week Four of the 2017 NFL season:
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (Green Bay won 35-14)
• Packers LB Kyler Fackrell (USU) played 24 defensive snaps and 25 special teams snaps.
• Packers safety Marwin Evans (USU) played eight defensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps.
• Packers RB Jamaal Williams (BYU) had four carries for 11 yards and caught one pass for two yards in 12 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps.
New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins (New Orleans won 20-0)
• Saints safety Marcus Williams (Utah) had five tackles in all 52 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps.
• Dolphins LS John Denney (BYU) played six special teams snaps.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (Pittsburgh won 26-9)
• Ravens DE Bronson Kaufusi (BYU) played 23 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps.
• Ravens safety Eric Weddle (Utah) had one interception, four tackles and four assists in 73 defensive snaps.
• Steelers CB Brian Allen (Utah) played five special teams snaps.
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots (Carolina won 33-30)
• Panthers DT Star Lotulelei (Utah) had one tackle in 40 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps.
• Panthers LB Jared Norris (Utah) had one tackle in 16 special teams snaps.
• Panthers center Tyler Larsen (USU) played all 63 offensive snaps and six special teams snaps.
• Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy (BYU) had one sack, six tackles and two assists in all 63 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps.
• Patriots CB Eric Rowe (Utah) had one tackle and an assist in 19 defensive snaps.
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Viking (Detroit won 14-7)
• Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah (BYU) had three tackles in 36 defensive snaps and one special teams snap.
• Lions safety Miles Killebrew (SUU) had three tackles in 44 defensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps.
• Lions CB Nevin Lawson (USU) had five tackles in 24 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (Houston won 57-14)
• Titans CB LeShaun Sims (SUU) had four tackles in 36 defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps.
• Titans CB Brice McCain (Utah) played 25 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps.
Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (Los Angeles won 35-30)
• Rams safety Maurice Alexander (USU) had two tackle assists in 44 defensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps.
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (Cincinnati won 31-7)
• Bengals LB Nick Vigil (USU) had a sack, seven tackles and four assists in 64 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.
• Browns WR Jordan Leslie (BYU) played eight offensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
• Browns safety Kai Nacua (BYU) played 11 special teams snaps.
• Browns DE Nate Orchard (Utah) had two tackles and an assist in 43 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
• Browns CB Reggie Porter (Utah) played three special teams snaps.
Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons (Buffalo won 23-17)
• Bills WR Kaelin Clay (Utah) played 13 offensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
• Falcons DE Derrick Shelby (Utah) had a sack, a tackle and an assist in 35 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps.
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (Arizona won 18-15)
• 49ers guard Zane Beadles (Utah) played five special teams snaps.
• Cardinals RB Kerwynn Williams (USU) had one carry for -1 yards and one catch for 10 yards. He also had three kick returns for seven yards in two offensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps.
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers (Philadelphia won 26-24)
• Chargers DT Tenny Palepoi (Utah) had four tackles in 17 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps.
* Chargers CB Michael Davis (BYU) played 19 special teams snaps.
• Chargers OT Sam Tevi (Utah) played four special teams snaps.
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (Denver won 16-10)
• Broncos OT Garett Bolles (Utah) played all 64 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps.
• Broncos RB Devontae Booker (Utah) had three carries for 14 yards in eight offensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.
• Raiders OT Donald Penn (USU) played all 54 offensive snaps.
• Raiders CB Sean Smith (Utah) had three tackles in 60 defensive snaps.
• Raiders LB James Cowser (SUU) played six defensive snaps and 26 special teams snaps.
Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks (Seattle won 46-18)
• Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner (USU) had half of a sack, four tackles, two assists and two fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown) in 56 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
• Colts RB Robert Turbin (USU) had six carries for eight yards and a touchdown in 19 offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps.
Washington at Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City won 29-20)
• Chiefs QB Alex Smith (Utah) completed 27 of 37 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown. He also had seven carries for 56 yards and a rushing touchdown, along with a fumble recovery, in all 76 offensive snaps.
• Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (BYU) had one tackle in all 50 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.