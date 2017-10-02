Giants: Beckham left for the final four plays of New York’s first TD drive when he injured a finger on his right hand attempting to make a catch along the sideline. He returned on the team’s next possession. ... DE Olivier Vernon left in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return. ... DT Damon Harrison left in the third quarter with a bruised knee, but returned. ... C Weston Richberg left in the second half with a concussion.