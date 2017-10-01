“He was my assistant coach in Chicago, a good friend and great coach. He will be missed,” Kerr said before the game. “He was just a good coach, good guy. I would see him in San Diego summertime. ... He was funny, he was a great basketball mind. I still remember when Frank came to the Bulls, we had basically the whole team back and the first day of camp Michael Jordan said, ‘Our motivation this year is to get a ring for Frank.’ He was new that year. He said, ‘Everybody else in this room has a ring but Frank doesn’t have one so we’re going to get you one this year’ and we did — thanks to me and Michael.”